Bank of Montreal Can Has $51,000 Stock Holdings in Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) by 160.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,578 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 971 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Forrester Research were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Forrester Research by 1.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 21,650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Forrester Research by 4.5% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,715 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Forrester Research by 6.2% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,839 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Forrester Research by 2.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,599 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in Forrester Research by 8.2% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,129 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Steven P. Peltzman sold 3,000 shares of Forrester Research stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total transaction of $105,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $630,360.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gretchen Teichgraeber sold 3,006 shares of Forrester Research stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $108,216.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $723,708. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 42.40% of the company’s stock.

Forrester Research stock opened at $33.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $630.08 million, a P/E ratio of 46.97, a PEG ratio of 16.93 and a beta of 1.01. Forrester Research, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.45 and a 1 year high of $50.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.90 and a 200-day moving average of $32.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $113.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.62 million. Forrester Research had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 2.99%. Research analysts anticipate that Forrester Research, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FORR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Forrester Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine lowered Forrester Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Forrester Research from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Forrester Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Forrester Research presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.00.

Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research, data, and advisory services company. It operates through Research, Product, and Project Consulting segments. Its primary syndicated research product is Research, which offers clients with access to its syndicated research designed to inform their strategic decision-making.

