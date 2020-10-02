Bank of Montreal Can Has $55,000 Stock Position in Loral Space & Communications Ltd. (NASDAQ:LORL)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Loral Space & Communications Ltd. (NASDAQ:LORL) by 126.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,226 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,799 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Loral Space & Communications Ltd. were worth $55,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Loral Space & Communications Ltd. by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 103,913 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 6,035 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Loral Space & Communications Ltd. by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 66,076 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after buying an additional 1,858 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Loral Space & Communications Ltd. by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 681,958 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,311,000 after buying an additional 108,391 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Loral Space & Communications Ltd. by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 28,376 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Loral Space & Communications Ltd. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $487,000. 86.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ LORL opened at $18.40 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.32. Loral Space & Communications Ltd. has a 12 month low of $13.68 and a 12 month high of $42.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $394.31 million, a PE ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 1.65.

Loral Space & Communications Ltd. (NASDAQ:LORL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter.

LORL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Loral Space & Communications Ltd. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub lowered Loral Space & Communications Ltd. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 26th.

Loral Space & Communications Ltd. Company Profile

Loral Space & Communications Inc, a satellite communications company, offers satellite-based communications services to the broadcast, telecom, corporate, and government customers worldwide. As of December 31, 2018, the company provided satellite services to its customers through a fleet of 17 in-orbit geostationary satellites; and owned the Canadian Ka-band payload on the ViaSat-1 satellite.

