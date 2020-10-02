Bank of Montreal Can Has $59,000 Position in QuinStreet Inc (NASDAQ:QNST)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of QuinStreet Inc (NASDAQ:QNST) by 74.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,854 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in QuinStreet were worth $59,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 89,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 5.0% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 33,411 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 14.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,689 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,876 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 2.5% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 104,722 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 2.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 145,486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 3,305 shares in the last quarter. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:QNST opened at $16.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $868.48 million, a P/E ratio of 48.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.93. QuinStreet Inc has a 1 year low of $5.76 and a 1 year high of $16.53.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.19. QuinStreet had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 3.69%. The firm had revenue of $116.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.20 million. Equities analysts forecast that QuinStreet Inc will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Douglas Valenti sold 6,251 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.74, for a total value of $73,386.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 462,089 shares in the company, valued at $5,424,924.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered QuinStreet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. BidaskClub raised QuinStreet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 12th. Finally, Barrington Research raised QuinStreet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.67.

QuinStreet Company Profile

QuinStreet, Inc, an Internet performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. It offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified leads, inquiries, clicks, calls, applications, customers, display advertisements, or impressions through its Websites or third-party publishers.

