Bank of Montreal Can Increases Holdings in ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) by 1,082.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,335 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,884 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in ADTRAN were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in ADTRAN by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 33,841 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in ADTRAN in the 2nd quarter worth about $121,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in ADTRAN by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,335,128 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $36,453,000 after acquiring an additional 63,811 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in ADTRAN by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 173,428 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,891,000 after acquiring an additional 14,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in ADTRAN by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 108,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 16,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

ADTN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of ADTRAN in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ADTRAN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of ADTRAN in a research note on Monday, August 10th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of ADTRAN from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

NASDAQ:ADTN opened at $10.30 on Friday. ADTRAN, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.80 and a 52 week high of $13.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.91 and a 200 day moving average of $10.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $493.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.30 and a beta of 1.31.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.07. ADTRAN had a negative net margin of 14.37% and a negative return on equity of 3.33%. The company had revenue of $128.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.55 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ADTRAN, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. ADTRAN’s dividend payout ratio is currently -3,600.00%.

ADTRAN, Inc provides networking and communications equipment worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Network Solutions and Services & Support. It offers access and aggregation solutions, including network management and subscriber services control and orchestration software within a SD-access architecture; SDN-controlled programmable network elements; fiber to the premises and fiber to the node (FTTN) multi-service access nodes (MSAN); fiber aggregation and FTTN MSAN; fiber to the distribution point optical network units; optical line terminals; optical networking edge aggregation; and IP digital subscriber line access multiplexers.

