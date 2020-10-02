Bank of Montreal Can Increases Holdings in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) by 719.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,085 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Viad were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Viad during the 1st quarter valued at about $451,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Viad during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $670,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Viad by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 666,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,219,000 after acquiring an additional 53,606 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Viad by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 30,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Viad during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,762,000. Institutional investors own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Viad alerts:

VVI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Viad from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. TheStreet downgraded Viad from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th.

In other Viad news, Director Joshua Schechter acquired 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.63 per share, with a total value of $61,705.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,359.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VVI opened at $21.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.45. Viad Corp has a 52 week low of $11.25 and a 52 week high of $70.23. The stock has a market cap of $441.76 million, a P/E ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 1.56.

Viad (NYSE:VVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported ($2.59) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.30) by ($1.29). Viad had a negative return on equity of 6.87% and a negative net margin of 18.75%. The company had revenue of $30.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.70 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Viad Corp will post -6.2 EPS for the current year.

About Viad

Viad Corp operates as an experiential services company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, and the United Arab Emirates. It operates in two business groups, GES and Pursuit. The company offers event planning and production, look and feel design, layout and floor plan designs, furnishings and carpet, show traffic analysis, marketing and strategy, electrical distribution, cleaning, plumbing, overhead and booth rigging, and material handling services; and signage products and common area structures.

Read More: Bond

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI).

Receive News & Ratings for Viad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viad and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.