Bank of Montreal Can Increases Position in FBL Financial Group (NYSE:FFG)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in FBL Financial Group (NYSE:FFG) by 71.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in FBL Financial Group were worth $54,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of FBL Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,091,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of FBL Financial Group by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of FBL Financial Group by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 241,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,272,000 after buying an additional 25,209 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of FBL Financial Group by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 132,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,187,000 after buying an additional 7,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in shares of FBL Financial Group by 69.8% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 25,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $917,000 after buying an additional 10,501 shares during the last quarter. 28.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Anthony James Aldridge sold 1,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $51,910.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,411.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on FFG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FBL Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Sidoti cut shares of FBL Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of FBL Financial Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th.

Shares of NYSE:FFG opened at $49.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03. FBL Financial Group has a 1-year low of $29.01 and a 1-year high of $61.28.

FBL Financial Group (NYSE:FFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $200.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.70 million. FBL Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.13% and a net margin of 11.70%. Sell-side analysts expect that FBL Financial Group will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. FBL Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.11%.

About FBL Financial Group

FBL Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, sells individual life insurance and annuity products. The Annuity segment sells various traditional annuity products that primarily consist of fixed rate and indexed annuities, and supplementary contracts. The Life Insurance segment offers whole life, term life, and universal life policies.

