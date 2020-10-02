Bank of Montreal Can Invests $55,000 in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VOX. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 495.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 6.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 143.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF stock opened at $103.56 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.98. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a one year low of $66.51 and a one year high of $111.50.

About Vanguard Communication Services ETF

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

