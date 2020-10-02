Bank of Montreal Can Lowers Stake in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK)

Bank of Montreal Can cut its position in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK) by 16.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IYK. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF by 49.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,381,000 after buying an additional 4,250 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF by 23.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 83,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,999,000 after purchasing an additional 15,765 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF during the first quarter worth $3,352,000. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF during the second quarter worth $290,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter.

IYK opened at $151.37 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $148.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.52. iShares US Consumer Goods ETF has a 12-month low of $92.00 and a 12-month high of $154.73.

iShares US Consumer Goods ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

