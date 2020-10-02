Bank of Montreal Can Makes New $51,000 Investment in Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ)

Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FREQ. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Frequency Therapeutics by 403.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,995 shares in the last quarter. Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Frequency Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $71,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Frequency Therapeutics by 506.1% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 4,145 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Frequency Therapeutics by 412.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 7,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Frequency Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $174,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FREQ opened at $19.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.82 and a quick ratio of 4.82. The company has a market cap of $668.88 million and a P/E ratio of -15.65. Frequency Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $11.17 and a 1 year high of $28.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.74.

Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19). The business had revenue of $8.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.00 million. Frequency Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 38.02% and a negative return on equity of 15.53%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Frequency Therapeutics will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Frequency Therapeutics news, insider Christopher R. Loose sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.32, for a total value of $100,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 167,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,728,801.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joel S. Marcus acquired 55,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $999,990.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 319,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,754,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 42,714 shares of company stock valued at $916,389. 15.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Frequency Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. ValuEngine lowered Frequency Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer began coverage on Frequency Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Frequency Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Frequency Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.25.

Frequency Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on harnessing the body's innate biology to repair or reverse damage caused by a broad range of degenerative diseases. Its Progenitor Cell Activation approach, uses combinations of small molecules to activate progenitor cells within the body to create functional tissue.

