Bank of Montreal Can Makes New Investment in Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF)

Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 590 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Chase by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,512 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Chase by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 97,344 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,978,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chase in the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Chase in the 2nd quarter valued at about $239,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chase by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,877 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the period.

Get Chase alerts:

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Chase from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th.

Shares of CCF opened at $96.11 on Friday. Chase Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.00 and a fifty-two week high of $127.50.

Chase (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 8th. The construction company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $64.87 million during the quarter.

In related news, CEO Adam Chase sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.96, for a total value of $122,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 30,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,942,816.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas Wroe, Jr. sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.78, for a total value of $126,936.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,348 shares of company stock valued at $345,236.

Chase Profile

Chase Corporation manufactures and sells protective materials for various applications worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Materials and Construction Materials. The Industrial Materials segment offers insulating and conducting materials to wire and cable manufacturers; laminated film foils for use in communication and local area network cables; moisture protective coatings for the electronics industry; laminated durable papers, including laminated papers for envelope converting and commercial printing industries; pulling and detection tapes for fiber optic cables, and water and natural gas lines, as well as power, data, and video cables; cover tapes for semiconductor components; advanced adhesives, sealants, and coatings for automotive and industrial applications; polymeric microspheres; water-based polyurethane dispersions for various coating products; and superabsorbent polymers.

Read More: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Receive News & Ratings for Chase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.