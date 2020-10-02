Bank of Montreal Can Purchases 1,499 Shares of Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC) by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,718 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Flushing Financial were worth $57,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in Flushing Financial during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Flushing Financial by 105.6% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,537 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Flushing Financial during the second quarter valued at about $55,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Flushing Financial by 15.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,332 shares of the bank’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of Flushing Financial in the second quarter worth about $116,000. 74.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Flushing Financial alerts:

NASDAQ FFIC opened at $10.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $302.50 million, a PE ratio of 7.66, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.82. Flushing Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $8.86 and a 1 year high of $22.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.64 and its 200 day moving average is $11.50.

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $62.45 million for the quarter. Flushing Financial had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 14.08%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Flushing Financial Co. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.84%. Flushing Financial’s payout ratio is 50.91%.

Several research firms have recently commented on FFIC. BidaskClub downgraded Flushing Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded Flushing Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Flushing Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th.

About Flushing Financial

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: Cost of Equity

Receive News & Ratings for Flushing Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flushing Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.