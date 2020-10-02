Bank of Montreal Can Purchases 1,847 Shares of Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) by 73.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,350 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Dime Community Bancshares were worth $50,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DCOM. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 6.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 112,843 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 6,736 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 5.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,135,759 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $15,571,000 after acquiring an additional 61,186 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 41.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 186,665 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,560,000 after acquiring an additional 55,084 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 72.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,246 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 5,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospector Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 11.1% during the first quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 140,600 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after acquiring an additional 14,100 shares in the last quarter. 71.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dime Community Bancshares alerts:

NASDAQ DCOM opened at $11.32 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.59 and a 12-month high of $22.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $374.21 million, a P/E ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.05.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.12. Dime Community Bancshares had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 6.30%. The business had revenue of $51.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.99 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DCOM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dime Community Bancshares in a research note on Monday, September 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 29th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Dime Community Bancshares in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.50.

About Dime Community Bancshares

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides commercial banking and financial services in New York. It offers deposit products, such as savings, money market, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Dime Community Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dime Community Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.