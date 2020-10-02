Bank of Montreal Can Purchases 18,627 Shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC (NYSE:RBS)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC (NYSE:RBS) by 2,649.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,627 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Royal Bank of Scotland Group were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RBS. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,799,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,336,000 after buying an additional 910,229 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Royal Bank of Scotland Group by 68,301.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 502,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 502,014 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in Royal Bank of Scotland Group by 325.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 251,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 192,223 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in Royal Bank of Scotland Group by 183.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 227,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 147,376 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Royal Bank of Scotland Group by 270.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 101,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 73,768 shares during the period. 0.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on RBS shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.25.

RBS stock opened at $3.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.69 billion, a PE ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.09 and its 200 day moving average is $2.96. Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC has a one year low of $2.45 and a one year high of $7.05.

Royal Bank of Scotland Group Profile

The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers worldwide. It operates through Personal & Business Banking, Commercial & Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

