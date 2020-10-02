Bank of Montreal Can Purchases 6,700 Shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXS)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXS) by 1,340.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPXS. Hartline Investment Corp increased its holdings in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares by 14,228.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 1,563,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552,092 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares in the second quarter valued at about $175,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares by 130.0% in the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 39,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 22,167 shares during the period. Guidance Point Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares by 14.8% in the second quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 17,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares in the second quarter valued at about $117,000.

Shares of SPXS stock opened at $5.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.85 and a 200-day moving average of $9.64. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares has a 1-year low of $4.88 and a 1-year high of $28.85.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares Profile

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares ETF, formerly Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

