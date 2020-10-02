Bank of Montreal Can Purchases New Shares in G1 Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GTHX)

Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of G1 Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GTHX) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in G1 Therapeutics by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,695,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,689,000 after buying an additional 26,680 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in G1 Therapeutics by 141.5% in the second quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 870,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,117,000 after buying an additional 510,014 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in G1 Therapeutics by 10.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 457,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,045,000 after buying an additional 42,130 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in G1 Therapeutics by 3,196.1% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 434,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,783,000 after buying an additional 420,834 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in G1 Therapeutics by 16.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 269,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,971,000 after buying an additional 37,170 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.79% of the company’s stock.

GTHX opened at $11.67 on Friday. G1 Therapeutics Inc has a 52-week low of $8.80 and a 52-week high of $31.38. The company has a quick ratio of 10.95, a current ratio of 10.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $443.64 million, a P/E ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 1.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.97 and its 200-day moving average is $16.01.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83). The company had revenue of $2.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.00 million. Equities analysts expect that G1 Therapeutics Inc will post -2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, August 9th. BidaskClub lowered shares of G1 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.86.

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. It is developing trilaciclib, an intravenous cyclin-dependent kinases (CDK) 4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for patients with extensive-stage small cell lung cancer, as well as Phase II clinical trial for patients with first-/second-/third-line metastatic triple-negative breast cancer; lerociclib, an oral CDK4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/IIa clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer and in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer; and G1T48, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in Phase I clinical trial.

