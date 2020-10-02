Bank of Montreal Can Sells 1,150 Shares of Uniqure NV (NASDAQ:QURE)

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its stake in Uniqure NV (NASDAQ:QURE) by 49.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,177 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Uniqure were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in shares of Uniqure by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 5,688 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Uniqure by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,856 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Uniqure by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,285 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Uniqure by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,874 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Uniqure by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 5,547 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Uniqure alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on QURE. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Uniqure from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 price target on shares of Uniqure in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Uniqure from $86.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Uniqure in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Uniqure in a research note on Monday, August 24th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Uniqure currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.08.

In other news, insider Robert Gut sold 4,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.12, for a total transaction of $170,250.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,624,379.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 2,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.18, for a total value of $91,831.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 56,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,341,494.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,308 shares of company stock valued at $985,322 in the last three months. 2.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ QURE opened at $37.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of -11.86 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 10.71 and a quick ratio of 10.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.29. Uniqure NV has a fifty-two week low of $35.76 and a fifty-two week high of $76.69.

Uniqure (NASDAQ:QURE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.31). Uniqure had a negative return on equity of 43.95% and a negative net margin of 2,553.30%. The business had revenue of $1.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.87 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Uniqure NV will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

Uniqure Profile

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of gene therapies in the Netherlands. It engages in developing AMT-061, a gene therapy that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hemophilia B; AMT-130, a gene therapy for the treatment of Huntington's disease; and AMT-126, for the treatment of heart failure.

Recommended Story: Golden Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QURE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uniqure NV (NASDAQ:QURE).

Receive News & Ratings for Uniqure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniqure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.