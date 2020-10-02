Bank of Montreal Can Sells 14,318 Shares of Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its position in shares of Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX) by 71.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,613 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,318 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Flex were worth $55,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Flex by 2.0% during the second quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 721,930 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,400,000 after purchasing an additional 13,900 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Flex in the second quarter worth $609,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Flex in the second quarter worth $170,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Flex by 4.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,647,106 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,883,000 after acquiring an additional 449,744 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Flex in the second quarter worth $28,000. 95.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FLEX. Zacks Investment Research lowered Flex from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Flex from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, BidaskClub raised Flex from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.90.

NASDAQ FLEX opened at $11.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.93. Flex Ltd has a twelve month low of $5.36 and a twelve month high of $14.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.89, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.76.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. Flex had a return on equity of 3.29% and a net margin of 0.41%. On average, equities analysts expect that Flex Ltd will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates through Communications & Enterprise Compute, Consumer Technologies Group, Industrial and Emerging Industries, and High Reliability Solutions segments.

