Bank of Montreal Can Takes $56,000 Position in Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN)

Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,468 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Willdan Group by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,049 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Willdan Group by 110.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,121 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Willdan Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Willdan Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $154,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Willdan Group by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,306 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. 72.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Willdan Group alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WLDN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Willdan Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Willdan Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

NASDAQ WLDN opened at $27.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Willdan Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.92 and a 52 week high of $39.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $326.02 million, a PE ratio of -32.55 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.53.

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The construction company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.28. Willdan Group had a negative net margin of 2.18% and a positive return on equity of 3.16%. The company had revenue of $83.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.20 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Willdan Group, Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Willdan Group

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional technical and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive survey, program design, master planning, benchmarking analysis, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, and measurement and verification services.

Recommended Story: What is an overbought condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WLDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN).

Receive News & Ratings for Willdan Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willdan Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.