Bank of Montreal Can Trims Stock Position in Manitowoc Company Inc (NYSE:MTW)

Bank of Montreal Can cut its holdings in shares of Manitowoc Company Inc (NYSE:MTW) by 54.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,683 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Manitowoc were worth $55,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Towle & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Manitowoc during the first quarter worth $13,095,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Manitowoc by 19.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 841,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,151,000 after purchasing an additional 137,417 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Manitowoc by 6.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 497,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,231,000 after purchasing an additional 31,013 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Manitowoc during the second quarter worth $5,406,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Manitowoc by 214.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 337,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,872,000 after purchasing an additional 230,386 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MTW shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Manitowoc from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Manitowoc in a report on Monday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Manitowoc in a report on Friday, August 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Manitowoc from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Manitowoc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $11.50 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Manitowoc presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.13.

Manitowoc stock opened at $8.48 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.67. The company has a market capitalization of $292.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.11 and a beta of 1.91. Manitowoc Company Inc has a 1 year low of $7.24 and a 1 year high of $17.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.06. Manitowoc had a net margin of 0.43% and a return on equity of 1.49%. The firm had revenue of $328.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.42 million. Equities analysts expect that Manitowoc Company Inc will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

About Manitowoc

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting equipment for the construction industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile telescopic cranes under the Grove brand; and a line of hydraulically powered telescopic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

