Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 1,959 Shares of iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,126 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,959 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.12% of iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF worth $1,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $94,000. Norway Savings Bank boosted its stake in iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 161.4% in the 2nd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 4,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp boosted its stake in iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 4,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Sonata Capital Group Inc. bought a new stake in iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $666,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 51,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 3,692 shares during the period.

IBDP opened at $26.37 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.90. iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF has a 1 year low of $20.77 and a 1 year high of $26.58.

