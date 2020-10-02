Bank of New York Mellon Corp Grows Stock Holdings in GreenSky Inc (NASDAQ:GSKY)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of GreenSky Inc (NASDAQ:GSKY) by 91.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 217,178 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 103,650 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.12% of GreenSky worth $1,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GSKY. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of GreenSky by 2,187.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,466,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,423,000 after buying an additional 2,358,915 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of GreenSky during the 1st quarter valued at $1,985,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in shares of GreenSky by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 336,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after acquiring an additional 93,386 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in GreenSky in the 2nd quarter worth $278,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in GreenSky by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 385,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after buying an additional 34,505 shares during the period. 35.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GSKY opened at $4.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $824.39 million, a P/E ratio of 16.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 2.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.30 and its 200-day moving average is $4.50. GreenSky Inc has a 52-week low of $3.05 and a 52-week high of $9.84.

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.08. GreenSky had a net margin of 3.24% and a negative return on equity of 27.07%. The company had revenue of $132.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that GreenSky Inc will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

GSKY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GreenSky from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of GreenSky from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of GreenSky in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of GreenSky from $3.75 to $5.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.50.

GreenSky, Inc, a technology company, provides point-of-sale financing and payment solutions to merchants, consumers, and banks. It offers a proprietary technology infrastructure that support the full transaction lifecycle, including credit application, underwriting, real-time allocation to bank partners, document distribution, funding, settlement, and servicing functions.

