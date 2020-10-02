Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $981,000 Stock Holdings in Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) by 46.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 219,771 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,229 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.53% of Smith Micro Software worth $981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SMSI. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Smith Micro Software by 220.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,065 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 6,923 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Smith Micro Software during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Smith Micro Software during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of Smith Micro Software during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Smith Micro Software during the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 27.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Smith Micro Software alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SMSI opened at $3.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.60 million, a P/E ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.19. Smith Micro Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.28 and a twelve month high of $7.15.

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.18 million. Smith Micro Software had a return on equity of 24.30% and a net margin of 21.19%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Smith Micro Software, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on SMSI. ValuEngine upgraded Smith Micro Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Smith Micro Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on Smith Micro Software from $7.50 to $5.50 in a report on Thursday, August 6th.

Smith Micro Software Profile

Smith Micro Software, Inc develops and sells software to simplify and enhance the mobile experience to wireless service providers, device manufacturers, and enterprise businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Wireless and Graphics.

Recommended Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Smith Micro Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith Micro Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.