Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Stock Position in Amyris Inc (NASDAQ:AMRS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Amyris Inc (NASDAQ:AMRS) by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 252,268 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,701 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.15% of Amyris worth $1,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amyris in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amyris in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Amyris by 161.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,595 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 11,488 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amyris by 93.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,837 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 9,558 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amyris by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,532 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,456 shares during the period. 37.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AMRS shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Amyris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amyris from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Amyris in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Amyris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.83.

NASDAQ AMRS opened at $3.11 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.35. The stock has a market cap of $636.71 million, a P/E ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 0.45. Amyris Inc has a 12-month low of $1.40 and a 12-month high of $6.07.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $30.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.76 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amyris Inc will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Amyris Profile

Amyris, Inc, an integrated renewable products company, delivers alternatives to petroleum, plant, and animal-based products across a range of consumer and industry segments worldwide. It applies its bioscience solutions to convert plant sugars into hydrocarbon molecules, specialty ingredients, and consumer products.

