Bank of New York Mellon Corp Invests $1 Million in BristowGroupInc . (NASDAQ:VTOL)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in BristowGroupInc . (NASDAQ:VTOL) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 71,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,003,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.00% of BristowGroupInc . as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in shares of BristowGroupInc . in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000.

Separately, BidaskClub cut shares of BristowGroupInc . from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 26th.

In related news, major shareholder Alternative Asset Manage Solus sold 701,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.57, for a total transaction of $16,530,489.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

VTOL stock opened at $21.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.19. BristowGroupInc . has a 52 week low of $10.50 and a 52 week high of $35.91.

BristowGroupInc . (NASDAQ:VTOL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $270.19 million for the quarter.

BristowGroupInc . Profile

Bristow Group Inc provides industrial aviation services to the offshore energy industry worldwide. It conducts major transportation operations in the North Sea, Nigeria, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico; and other offshore energy producing regions, including Australia, Brazil, Canada, Guyana, and Trinidad.

