Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 13,894 Shares of ORBCOMM Inc (NASDAQ:ORBC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of ORBCOMM Inc (NASDAQ:ORBC) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 283,004 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 13,894 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.36% of ORBCOMM worth $1,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in ORBCOMM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of ORBCOMM during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of ORBCOMM by 510,933.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,331 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 15,328 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in ORBCOMM in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ORBCOMM in the second quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORBC opened at $3.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $279.85 million, a PE ratio of -13.81 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. ORBCOMM Inc has a twelve month low of $1.24 and a twelve month high of $4.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.28.

ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The technology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. ORBCOMM had a negative net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 8.66%. The firm had revenue of $56.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.21 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ORBCOMM Inc will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ORBCOMM news, major shareholder Adage Capital Partners Gp, L.L sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.31, for a total value of $431,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 6.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ORBC shares. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of ORBCOMM from $7.00 to $750.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of ORBCOMM in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ORBCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of ORBCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th.

ORBCOMM Inc provides Internet of Things solutions in the United States, South America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers network connectivity, devices, device management, and Web reporting applications that are designed to track, monitor, control, and enhance security for various assets, such as trailers, trucks, rail cars, sea containers, power generators, fluid tanks, marine vessels, diesel or electric powered generators, oil and gas wells, pipeline monitoring equipment, irrigation control systems, and utility meters in transportation and supply chain, heavy equipment, fixed asset monitoring, and maritime industries, as well as for governments.

