Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 4,900 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT) by 97.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,906 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF were worth $992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VGLT. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF by 158.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 596,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,686,000 after purchasing an additional 365,689 shares during the last quarter. Cabana LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $27,996,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $24,037,000. Violich Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $15,132,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $7,144,000.

Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF stock opened at $99.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $100.11 and its 200 day moving average is $100.56. Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF has a one year low of $82.53 and a one year high of $109.76.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.134 dividend. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st.

Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

