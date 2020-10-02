Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases New Shares in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:EEMS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:EEMS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 25,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $989,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.53% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Disciplined Investments LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF by 313.2% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of EEMS stock opened at $44.39 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.67. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.11 and a fifty-two week high of $46.37.

Featured Story: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:EEMS).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.