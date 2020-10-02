Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 3,046 Shares of Silicon Motion Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:SIMO)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:SIMO) by 13.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,382 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after selling 3,046 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.06% of Silicon Motion Technology worth $994,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantum Capital Management bought a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $100,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 50,614.3% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,550 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 3,543 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $156,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, High Pointe Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $224,000. 69.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SIMO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Silicon Motion Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Silicon Motion Technology from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Cowen increased their price objective on Silicon Motion Technology from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Wedbush upgraded Silicon Motion Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Silicon Motion Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.36.

NASDAQ SIMO opened at $38.08 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.29. Silicon Motion Technology Corp. has a 1 year low of $26.72 and a 1 year high of $53.04. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.11.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $136.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.17 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 15.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Silicon Motion Technology Corp. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor solutions for the mobile and enterprise storage, and mobile communications markets worldwide. It offers embedded storage and expandable storage products, including NAND flash controllers, such as embedded multimediacard (eMMC), universal flash storage, client solid-state drive (SSD), secure digital card, flash memory card controller, and universal serial bus flash drive controller products.

