Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 31,636 Shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) by 37.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,636 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.23% of iShares U.S. Energy ETF worth $1,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rockland Trust Co. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,388,000. WP Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,590,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 527.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 304,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,085,000 after buying an additional 255,649 shares during the period. Ironwood Financial llc boosted its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 71,462.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 175,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,508,000 after buying an additional 175,082 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 161.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 206,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,128,000 after buying an additional 127,285 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF stock opened at $15.46 on Friday. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $12.13 and a 1 year high of $33.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.82.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

