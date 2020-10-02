Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 6,184 Shares of WBI BullBear Global Income ETF (NYSEARCA:WBII)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its stake in WBI BullBear Global Income ETF (NYSEARCA:WBII) by 12.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,184 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.56% of WBI BullBear Global Income ETF worth $1,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

WBII stock opened at $23.97 on Friday. WBI BullBear Global Income ETF has a 12-month low of $20.71 and a 12-month high of $25.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.74.

