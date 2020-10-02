Bank of New York Mellon Corp Takes Position in ProShares Short Dow30 (NYSEARCA:DOG)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in ProShares Short Dow30 (NYSEARCA:DOG) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 22,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,081,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short Dow30 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Short Dow30 in the second quarter worth approximately $72,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in ProShares Short Dow30 by 10,700.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 2,675 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares Short Dow30 in the first quarter worth approximately $160,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ProShares Short Dow30 by 20.5% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 24,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ProShares Short Dow30 stock opened at $43.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.36. ProShares Short Dow30 has a 12-month low of $41.84 and a 12-month high of $71.90.

ProShares Short Dow30 Profile

ProShares Short Dow30 (the Fund), formerly Short Dow30 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse daily performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA). The DJIA is a price-weighted index maintained by editors of The Wall Street Journal. The DJIA includes 30 large-cap, blue-chip United States stocks, excluding utility and transportation companies.

