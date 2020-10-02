Bank Of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Bank Of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Bank of Princeton is a community bank which provides banking products and services. The company offers checking accounts, savings accounts, attorney trust accounts, money market accounts and certificates of deposit; and commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, construction, residential first-lien mortgage, home equity and consumer loans, as well as lines of credit. It operates primarily in New Jersey, Hamilton, Pennington, Montgomery, Monroe Township, Lambertville, New Brunswick, Lawrenceville. The Bank of Princeton is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey. “

Get Bank Of Princeton alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Bank Of Princeton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.67.

BPRN opened at $18.12 on Wednesday. Bank Of Princeton has a one year low of $17.40 and a one year high of $32.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.17 and its 200-day moving average is $19.98. The company has a market capitalization of $122.49 million, a PE ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 0.49.

Bank Of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $12.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.69 million. Research analysts expect that Bank Of Princeton will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BPRN. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank Of Princeton during the second quarter worth $521,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Bank Of Princeton by 7.0% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 160,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,734,000 after purchasing an additional 10,458 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bank Of Princeton by 6.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 4,352 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank Of Princeton by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 309,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,193,000 after purchasing an additional 3,539 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Bank Of Princeton by 37.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. 36.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bank Of Princeton Company Profile

The Bank of Princeton provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, savings, attorney trust, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products include commercial real estate and multi-family, commercial and industrial, construction, residential first-lien mortgage, home equity, and consumer loans, as well as lines of credit.

Further Reading: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bank Of Princeton (BPRN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bank Of Princeton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank Of Princeton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.