Bed Bath & Beyond’s (BBBY) Sell Rating Reaffirmed at Wells Fargo & Company

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reissued by Wells Fargo & Company in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $17.00 price target on the retailer’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential downside of 9.31% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on BBBY. Zacks Investment Research cut Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $3.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.13.

Shares of BBBY opened at $18.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.86. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 52 week low of $3.43 and a 52 week high of $20.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 2.53.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 1st. The retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative return on equity of 11.52% and a negative net margin of 5.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bed Bath & Beyond will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Sue Gove bought 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.89 per share, with a total value of $268,260.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 42,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $334,078.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Yerger bought 6,000 shares of Bed Bath & Beyond stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.29 per share, for a total transaction of $49,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,005.59. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond during the 1st quarter worth $3,880,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 7.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,816,012 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $135,850,000 after acquiring an additional 846,143 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 149.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,321,718 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $14,010,000 after acquiring an additional 792,121 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond in the first quarter valued at about $3,131,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 4.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,733,285 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $166,772,000 after acquiring an additional 724,122 shares during the last quarter.

Bed Bath & Beyond Company Profile

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

