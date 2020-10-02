BHP Group PLC (NYSE:BBL) Position Raised by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in BHP Group PLC (NYSE:BBL) by 116.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,850 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 4,230 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC lifted its stake in BHP Group by 251.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 668 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in BHP Group by 14.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,506 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in BHP Group by 7.8% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,758 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in BHP Group by 9.3% in the second quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,750 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in BHP Group by 16.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,037 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Get BHP Group alerts:

BBL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

NYSE:BBL opened at $42.35 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.32. BHP Group PLC has a 52-week low of $23.64 and a 52-week high of $48.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

BHP Group Profile

BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.

Read More: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BHP Group PLC (NYSE:BBL).

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.