Black Diamond Group (OTCMKTS:HZNOF) Shares Up 45.9%

Black Diamond Group Limited (OTCMKTS:HZNOF)’s share price shot up 45.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.75 and last traded at $3.75. 2,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 7,825 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.57.

Separately, Scotiabank upgraded Black Diamond Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.84.

Black Diamond Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HZNOF)

Horizon North Logistics Inc provides industrial, commercial, and residential products and services in Canada. The company operates in two segments, Industrial Services and Modular Solutions. The Industrial Services segment offers workforce accommodations, camp management, camp rental, access solutions, catering and housekeeping, mat rental, and maintenance and utilities services, as well as sells used equipment.

