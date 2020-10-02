Black Iron (TSE:BKI) Shares Gap Down to $0.12

Black Iron Inc (TSE:BKI) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.12, but opened at $0.11. Black Iron shares last traded at $0.11, with a volume of 94,500 shares.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.10. The company has a market cap of $27.07 million and a PE ratio of -6.05.

Black Iron (TSE:BKI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Black Iron Inc will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Black Iron Company Profile (TSE:BKI)

Black Iron Inc operates as a Canadian iron ore exploration and development company. The company holds a 100% interest in the Shymanivske iron ore project, which covers an area of 2.56 square kilometers located in Krivyi Rih, Ukraine. Black Iron Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

