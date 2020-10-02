Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America started coverage on shares of Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on BKI. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Black Knight from $88.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Black Knight from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. BofA Securities started coverage on shares of Black Knight in a research report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Black Knight from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Black Knight from $83.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $87.21.

Shares of BKI stock opened at $88.79 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. Black Knight has a 1 year low of $50.01 and a 1 year high of $89.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.46, a PEG ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 0.92.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. Black Knight had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The business had revenue of $293.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Black Knight will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Michael L. Gravelle sold 59,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.65, for a total value of $5,011,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 112,200 shares of company stock valued at $9,490,596. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Black Knight by 5.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 93,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,427,000 after purchasing an additional 4,592 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its holdings in Black Knight by 21.4% in the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 12,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Black Knight in the second quarter worth about $519,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Black Knight by 724.8% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 249,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,107,000 after purchasing an additional 219,286 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in Black Knight by 4.3% in the second quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 15,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

Black Knight Company Profile

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions to the mortgage and consumer loan, real estate, and capital market verticals in the United States. Its Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprises MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans that automates various areas of loan servicing; Bankruptcy / Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of different workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors by automating billing and invoice process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

