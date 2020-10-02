BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Insured (NYSE:MPA) Shares Acquired by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Insured (NYSE:MPA) by 48.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,074 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 1,332 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Insured were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Insured in the 1st quarter valued at $157,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Insured during the 2nd quarter worth $194,000. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Insured by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 21,380 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Insured by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 23,112 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 7,180 shares during the period. Finally, CNH Partners LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Insured by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 33,380 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 10,820 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:MPA opened at $14.01 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.54. BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Insured has a 1-year low of $10.35 and a 1-year high of $14.95.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Insured Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Pennsylvania income taxes.

