Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,090,000 shares, a decrease of 14.0% from the August 31st total of 2,430,000 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 909,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Shares of NYSE BAH opened at $83.05 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $85.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.44 billion, a PE ratio of 23.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Booz Allen Hamilton has a fifty-two week low of $54.37 and a fifty-two week high of $89.44.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 52.76% and a net margin of 6.51%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Karen M. Dahut sold 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total value of $246,790.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,716,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $255,111,000 after purchasing an additional 71,973 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,182,591 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $169,782,000 after buying an additional 451,799 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,693,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $116,167,000 after buying an additional 22,208 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,378,264 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $94,604,000 after buying an additional 158,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 14.0% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,331,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $91,382,000 after acquiring an additional 163,478 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

BAH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James cut shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Truist Financial cut Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.83.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, engineering, analytics, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

