Brenntag (FRA:BNR) Given a €71.50 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Brenntag (FRA:BNR) has been assigned a €71.50 ($84.12) price target by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 30.24% from the company’s previous close.

BNR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €44.00 ($51.76) price objective on shares of Brenntag and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Nord/LB set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on shares of Brenntag and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Baader Bank set a €51.00 ($60.00) target price on shares of Brenntag and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Independent Research set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on shares of Brenntag and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €49.00 ($57.65) target price on shares of Brenntag and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brenntag currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €53.81 ($63.31).

Shares of Brenntag stock opened at €54.90 ($64.59) on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €53.68 and its 200-day moving average price is €46.50. Brenntag has a 52-week low of €43.06 ($50.66) and a 52-week high of €56.25 ($66.18).

Brenntag Company Profile

Brenntag AG, a chemical distribution company, purchases and supplies industrial and specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company also provides value added services. It serves customers in various end-market industries, such as adhesives, paints, oil and gas, food, water treatment, personal care, and pharmaceuticals.

