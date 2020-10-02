Brigham Minerals Inc (NYSE:MNRL) Short Interest Update

Brigham Minerals Inc (NYSE:MNRL) saw a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 607,400 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the August 31st total of 809,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 450,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MNRL. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of Brigham Minerals from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Brigham Minerals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Brigham Minerals in a research note on Monday, June 15th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Brigham Minerals from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Brigham Minerals in a research note on Sunday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

In other news, Chairman Ben M. Brigham acquired 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.90 per share, with a total value of $195,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Warburg Pincus & Co Us, Llc sold 5,457,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.08, for a total transaction of $44,098,781.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brigham Minerals by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,700,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,998,000 after acquiring an additional 362,732 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Brigham Minerals by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 192,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,382,000 after buying an additional 18,711 shares during the period. Yaupon Capital Management LP increased its stake in Brigham Minerals by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP now owns 317,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,916,000 after buying an additional 56,735 shares during the period. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Brigham Minerals by 56.9% during the 2nd quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 220,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,724,000 after buying an additional 80,000 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Brigham Minerals by 129.4% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,737 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MNRL opened at $9.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $512.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 2.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.23. Brigham Minerals has a 1-year low of $5.86 and a 1-year high of $21.85.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.07). Brigham Minerals had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 2.51%. The firm had revenue of $12.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.88 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Brigham Minerals will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 27th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 26th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.22%. Brigham Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.25%.

About Brigham Minerals

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico; the SCOOP/STACK plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

