British Land (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $4.58

British Land Company PLC (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.58 and traded as low as $4.30. British Land shares last traded at $4.40, with a volume of 36,702 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BTLCY. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of British Land from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of British Land in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of British Land from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of British Land from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of British Land in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.69.

British Land Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BTLCY)

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on Retail around the UK and London Offices. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £16.8bn (British Land share: £12.9bn) as at 30 September 2018 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

