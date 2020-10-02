Brokerages Anticipate Heritage Commerce Corp. (NASDAQ:HTBK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $38.55 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Heritage Commerce Corp. (NASDAQ:HTBK) will announce sales of $38.55 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Heritage Commerce’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $38.10 million to $39.15 million. Heritage Commerce reported sales of $33.24 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Heritage Commerce will report full year sales of $158.47 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $157.30 million to $159.92 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $152.44 million, with estimates ranging from $143.71 million to $164.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Heritage Commerce.

Get Heritage Commerce alerts:

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $37.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.46 million. Heritage Commerce had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 17.94%.

A number of research firms recently commented on HTBK. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Heritage Commerce from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Heritage Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Heritage Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Heritage Commerce in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heritage Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

In other news, EVP Michael Eugene Benito sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.81, for a total transaction of $42,562.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,037 shares in the company, valued at $476,951.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce by 5.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 386,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,904,000 after purchasing an additional 20,833 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Heritage Commerce in the second quarter worth about $187,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Heritage Commerce by 123.2% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 260,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,956,000 after buying an additional 143,850 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP lifted its holdings in Heritage Commerce by 15.8% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP now owns 22,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its holdings in Heritage Commerce by 31.4% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 204,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,533,000 after buying an additional 48,799 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.24% of the company’s stock.

HTBK opened at $6.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $399.37 million, a PE ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Heritage Commerce has a 52 week low of $6.04 and a 52 week high of $13.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.36.

Heritage Commerce Company Profile

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. It offers a range of deposit products for business banking and retail markets, including interest and non-interest bearing demand, savings accounts, certificate of deposit, money market accounts, and time deposits.

See Also: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Heritage Commerce (HTBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.