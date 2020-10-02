Brokerages Anticipate Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) to Announce $0.56 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) to report $0.56 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Silicon Laboratories’ earnings. Silicon Laboratories posted earnings per share of $0.96 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 41.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Silicon Laboratories will report full year earnings of $2.85 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.78 to $2.95. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.60. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Silicon Laboratories.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.17. Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 3.50%. The business had revenue of $207.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have commented on SLAB shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.13.

In other news, Director Jack R. Lazar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.75, for a total value of $104,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,576 shares in the company, valued at $1,631,586. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Brandon Tolany sold 16,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.13, for a total value of $1,699,952.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,758,600.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,170 shares of company stock valued at $2,858,850 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.33% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SLAB. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 608.8% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 36,907 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,701,000 after acquiring an additional 31,700 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,200,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Silicon Laboratories by 3.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 137,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,805,000 after purchasing an additional 5,002 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 20.3% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 51,967 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,211,000 after purchasing an additional 8,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in Silicon Laboratories in the second quarter worth about $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

SLAB stock opened at $99.07 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $98.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.19. Silicon Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $65.09 and a fifty-two week high of $122.90. The firm has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 145.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 6.28 and a current ratio of 6.80.

About Silicon Laboratories

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers Internet of things products, including 8-bit mixed-signal, 32-bit wireless, and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers; wireless connectivity devices, such as multiprotocol wireless Gecko system-on-chip devices; real-time operating systems; sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors.

