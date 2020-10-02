Brokerages Anticipate Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $119.01 Million

Analysts forecast that Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO) will report sales of $119.01 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Taubman Centers’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $111.46 million and the highest is $125.16 million. Taubman Centers reported sales of $145.08 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 18%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Taubman Centers will report full-year sales of $535.80 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $518.20 million to $586.57 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $549.26 million, with estimates ranging from $502.80 million to $580.32 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Taubman Centers.

Taubman Centers (NYSE:TCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($1.19). The firm had revenue of $118.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.64 million. Taubman Centers had a negative return on equity of 94.88% and a net margin of 30.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share.

TCO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Taubman Centers from $36.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Taubman Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Taubman Centers from $52.50 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Taubman Centers in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Taubman Centers from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $52.50 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCO. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Taubman Centers in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Taubman Centers by 72.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,471,000 after purchasing an additional 27,570 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Taubman Centers by 53.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 746,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,282,000 after purchasing an additional 259,640 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Taubman Centers by 108.7% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Taubman Centers by 36.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Taubman Centers stock opened at $34.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72 and a beta of -0.14. Taubman Centers has a 12-month low of $26.24 and a 12-month high of $53.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.59.

About Taubman Centers

Taubman Centers is an S&P MidCap 400 Real Estate Investment Trust engaged in the ownership, management and/or leasing of 26 regional, super-regional and outlet shopping centers in the U.S. and Asia and one under development. Taubman's U.S.-owned properties are the most productive in the publicly held U.S.

