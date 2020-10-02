Brokerages Expect Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $734.28 Million

Equities analysts expect Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) to report $734.28 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Alaska Air Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $656.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $901.79 million. Alaska Air Group reported sales of $2.39 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 69.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Alaska Air Group will report full year sales of $3.91 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.75 billion to $4.34 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $6.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.20 billion to $7.27 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Alaska Air Group.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported ($3.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.39) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $421.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.31 million. Alaska Air Group had a negative return on equity of 0.83% and a net margin of 0.85%. Alaska Air Group’s quarterly revenue was down 81.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.17 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $37.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, September 18th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised shares of Alaska Air Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Alaska Air Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.19.

In other news, insider Joseph A. Sprague sold 4,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total value of $178,412.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $641,973.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 2,500 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total transaction of $97,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $780,595.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Weaver Consulting Group boosted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 73.8% during the 2nd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 695 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 24,912 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC lifted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 4.4% in the second quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 8,739 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 6.5% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 8,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 8.5% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 6,539 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. 73.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ALK opened at $36.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.52. The company has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.24 and a beta of 1.53. Alaska Air Group has a 1 year low of $20.02 and a 1 year high of $72.22.

Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,200 daily flights to 115 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

