Brokerages Expect Endo International PLC (NASDAQ:ENDP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $535.37 Million

Posted by on Oct 2nd, 2020

Analysts expect Endo International PLC (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) to report sales of $535.37 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Endo International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $526.15 million to $552.10 million. Endo International reported sales of $729.43 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 26.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Endo International will report full year sales of $2.70 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.66 billion to $2.75 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.58 billion to $2.84 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Endo International.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.30. Endo International had a negative return on equity of 91.41% and a negative net margin of 5.25%. The company had revenue of $687.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $637.99 million.

ENDP has been the topic of several recent research reports. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Endo International in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. BidaskClub upgraded Endo International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Endo International in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Endo International in a research report on Monday, July 27th. They set a “sell” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut Endo International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.33.

NASDAQ:ENDP opened at $3.33 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.50. Endo International has a 52 week low of $2.08 and a 52 week high of $7.10. The company has a market cap of $765.29 million, a PE ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 1.42.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hayden Royal LLC acquired a new position in shares of Endo International in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Endo International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. lifted its stake in Endo International by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 20,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,490 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in Endo International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Endo International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $123,000. 80.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Endo International

Endo International plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Generic Pharmaceuticals, U.S. Branded Pharmaceuticals, and International Pharmaceuticals.

Read More: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Endo International (ENDP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Endo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.