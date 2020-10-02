Brokerages Expect Endo International PLC (NASDAQ:ENDP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $535.37 Million

Analysts expect Endo International PLC (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) to report sales of $535.37 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Endo International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $526.15 million to $552.10 million. Endo International reported sales of $729.43 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 26.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Endo International will report full year sales of $2.70 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.66 billion to $2.75 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.58 billion to $2.84 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Endo International.

Get Endo International alerts:

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.30. Endo International had a negative return on equity of 91.41% and a negative net margin of 5.25%. The company had revenue of $687.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $637.99 million.

ENDP has been the topic of several recent research reports. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Endo International in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. BidaskClub upgraded Endo International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Endo International in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Endo International in a research report on Monday, July 27th. They set a “sell” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut Endo International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.33.

NASDAQ:ENDP opened at $3.33 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.50. Endo International has a 52 week low of $2.08 and a 52 week high of $7.10. The company has a market cap of $765.29 million, a PE ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 1.42.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hayden Royal LLC acquired a new position in shares of Endo International in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Endo International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. lifted its stake in Endo International by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 20,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,490 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in Endo International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Endo International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $123,000. 80.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Endo International

Endo International plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Generic Pharmaceuticals, U.S. Branded Pharmaceuticals, and International Pharmaceuticals.

Read More: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Endo International (ENDP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Endo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.