Brokerages Expect Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $414.04 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA) will post sales of $414.04 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Mid-America Apartment Communities’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $410.55 million to $417.70 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities reported sales of $415.63 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 0.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities will report full-year sales of $1.66 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.65 billion to $1.67 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.65 billion to $1.76 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Mid-America Apartment Communities.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.87). The business had revenue of $413.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.40 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 20.38% and a return on equity of 5.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MAA shares. Truist boosted their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $119.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mid-America Apartment Communities has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.00.

NYSE MAA opened at $120.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.91 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $116.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 52 week low of $82.00 and a 52 week high of $148.88.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.07%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Patten Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 2,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 4,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 91.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

Featured Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mid-America Apartment Communities (MAA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.