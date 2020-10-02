Brokerages Expect Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $5.40 Billion

Equities analysts expect Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) to post sales of $5.40 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Schlumberger’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.32 billion to $5.53 billion. Schlumberger posted sales of $8.54 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 36.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, October 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Schlumberger will report full-year sales of $23.79 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $23.21 billion to $25.35 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $22.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.56 billion to $25.83 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Schlumberger.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 8.12% and a negative net margin of 73.90%. The business had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. Schlumberger’s revenue was down 35.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Schlumberger from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Citigroup raised Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, July 27th. ValuEngine lowered Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. HSBC upped their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $17.10 to $18.10 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.16.

In other news, CEO Peuch Olivier Le bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.95 per share, for a total transaction of $448,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 191,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,442,271.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark G. Papa bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.46 per share, with a total value of $291,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $975,549.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,959,142 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,044,249,000 after buying an additional 7,688,130 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 19,868,829 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $268,031,000 after buying an additional 138,195 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,513,577 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $262,702,000 after buying an additional 294,743 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,303,305 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $244,648,000 after buying an additional 550,690 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,330,973 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $226,766,000 after buying an additional 65,712 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SLB opened at $15.01 on Friday. Schlumberger has a fifty-two week low of $11.87 and a fifty-two week high of $41.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $20.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 2.10.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 34.01%.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

