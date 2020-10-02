Brokers Issue Forecasts for Tenable Holdings Inc’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:TENB)

Tenable Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TENB) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Tenable in a report issued on Sunday, September 27th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Owens forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.13) for the quarter. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Tenable’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.12) EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($0.58) EPS.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $107.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.23 million. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 68.33% and a negative net margin of 22.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on TENB. ValuEngine cut Tenable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub upgraded Tenable from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 19th. SunTrust Banks upgraded Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Tenable from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tenable presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.80.

Shares of TENB stock opened at $38.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of -42.28 and a beta of 1.88. Tenable has a 52-week low of $16.28 and a 52-week high of $41.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

In related news, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 5,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.83, for a total value of $189,324.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 111,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,545,448.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 4,599,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.95, for a total value of $146,962,587.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,805,786 shares of company stock worth $185,863,556. Insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Tenable by 213.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,460,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,218,000 after buying an additional 5,761,472 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Tenable by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,124,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,772,000 after buying an additional 1,350,804 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Tenable by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,293,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,858,000 after buying an additional 960,650 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Tenable by 582.8% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 331,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,879,000 after buying an additional 282,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Tenable by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,152,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,773,000 after buying an additional 264,395 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Company Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company enterprise software platform enables visibility into an organization's cyber exposure across the attack surface and deep insights that help organizations translate vulnerability data into business insights to understand and reduce their cybersecurity risk.

